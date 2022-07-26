Hot and Dry the Next Few Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been a nice and dry start to our week, with those conditions expected to stick around. It’s a great week to take advantage of the pool or lake before school starts back! We stayed overcast this afternoon, keeping temps a little cooler than expected. Overnight, things will clear up and cool back to the low 70s. Tomorrow afternoon will stay clear and highs will continue rising. By Thursday we will see temperatures back in the mid 90s with rain staying out of the picture. By Friday and the weekend the high pressure systems that have kept us dry will start to subside and we will be back to our typical summer pattern of afternoon showers. The weekend will certainly not be a washout, so if you have plans to squeeze in one last trip before school there will be nice average summer weather! Heading into the next work week we will see little change to this pattern with afternoon showers and highs in the mid 90s.

