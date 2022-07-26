Business Break
Man injured in shooting on Victory Drive in Columbus

(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting after one man was injured on Tuesday afternoon, July 26.

The incident happened in the 3100 block of Victory Drive in Columbus.

One male was shot and was transported to the hospital by EMS. He is in stable condition, according to officials.

There is no word on a suspect in the shooting. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

