Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash leaves lanes blocked on Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station

(wcax)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle crash has left the road blocked on Highway 280 in Smiths Station.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 280 at Lee Road 288 - near the Lee County Flea Market.

A Life Flight helicopter has landed in the eastbound lane of the highway - leaving that lane blocked.

It’s unknown at this time how severe injuries are and what caused the wreck.

News Leader 9 has crews on the scene. Stay with us as we continue to gather details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Columbus police investigate shooting on Winston Rd.
Columbus police investigate shooting on Winston Rd.
Columbus police investigating kidnapping, victim safe
What to expect during Columbus Restaurant Week 2022
What to expect during 2022 Columbus Restaurant Week
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

Robin Lake Beach at Callaway Resort & Gardens to reopen
Man injured in shooting on Victory Drive in Columbus
1 ON 1 TECHNICAL COLLEGE
BUSINESS BREAK - 1 ON 1 TECHNICAL COLLEGE
Aunt of Schley County murder victim creates GoFundMe account for funeral expenses
Aunt of Schley County murder victim creates GoFundMe account for funeral expenses