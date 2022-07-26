Multi-vehicle crash leaves lanes blocked on Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle crash has left the road blocked on Highway 280 in Smiths Station.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 280 at Lee Road 288 - near the Lee County Flea Market.
A Life Flight helicopter has landed in the eastbound lane of the highway - leaving that lane blocked.
It’s unknown at this time how severe injuries are and what caused the wreck.
News Leader 9 has crews on the scene. Stay with us as we continue to gather details.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.