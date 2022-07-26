Business Break
Robin Lake Beach at Callaway Resort & Gardens to reopen

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Following a temporary closing, Robin Lake Beach at Callaway Resort & Gardens is reopening to the public for swimming and water activities.

According to Callaway, the decision to close the water access was due to a routine sampling coming back with “higher-than-average” levels of naturally occurring bacteria.

The resort took another sampling from all three lake locations on July 21, and the results returned within state-recommended levels.

Because of those regulated levels, Robin Lake will reopen during regular business hours on July 26.

For more information, click here.

