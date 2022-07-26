Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Center at Auburn University is hiring

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The new Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Center coming to Auburn University is recruiting hard-working individuals to hire as they plan to open the doors in August.

They have over 40 job openings from servers and bartenders for the restaurant 1856, an esthetician’s position for the Laurel and Hotel Spa and even server positions for the rooftop bar with a fantastic view of Auburn University.

They will work around your school schedule if you are currently a student. They also have a variety of benefits like free meals and a 401K match.

Officials say once you apply, they will get back to you within 48 to 72 hours.

“We are really ready to teach you anything about this amazing world of Hospitality and so what are we looking for are people who want to be part of this,” said Founder and CEO Hans Van Der Reijden.

“Yes, lots of opportunity for part-time and full-time employment and benefits a great benefit package,” said director of HR Keisha Echols.

To find a list of job listings, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.