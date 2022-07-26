Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Center at Auburn University is hiring

Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Center
Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Center(Source: Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Center website)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The new Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Center coming to Auburn University is recruiting hard-working individuals to hire as they plan to open the doors in August.

They have over 40 job openings from servers and bartenders for the restaurant 1856, an esthetician’s position for the Laurel and Hotel Spa and even server positions for the rooftop bar with a fantastic view of Auburn University.

They will work around your school schedule if you are currently a student. They also have a variety of benefits like free meals and a 401K match.

Officials say once you apply, they will get back to you within 48 to 72 hours.

“We are really ready to teach you anything about this amazing world of Hospitality and so what are we looking for are people who want to be part of this,” said Founder and CEO Hans Van Der Reijden.

“Yes, lots of opportunity for part-time and full-time employment and benefits a great benefit package,” said director of HR Keisha Echols.

To find a list of job listings, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Columbus police investigate shooting on Winston Rd.
Columbus police investigate shooting on Winston Rd.
Columbus police investigating kidnapping, victim safe
What to expect during Columbus Restaurant Week 2022
What to expect during 2022 Columbus Restaurant Week
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

HomeGoods coming to Flint’s Crossing Shopping Plaza in Auburn
Davis Broadcasting to hold Tools 4 School Giveaway, additional events at Columbus Public Library
Multi-vehicle crash leaves lanes blocked on Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station
Robin Lake Beach at Callaway Resort & Gardens to reopen