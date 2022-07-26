Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

The Valley is in the Sweet Spot for Dry Conditions

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
3 Day Forecast Breakdown WTVM
3 Day Forecast Breakdown WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With rain NOT on the way, dry conditions are the story today! The Chattahoochee Valley is currently sandwiched between two high-pressure systems, one to our north and the other to the south. The positioning of these systems is helping keep the rain to the north and the gulf moisture isolated to the Florida Panhandle. This puts us in the sweet spot for dry conditions for the next few days.  Today, Wednesday, and Thursday the Valley will have a 10% coverage of rain with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions.  Temperatures are sticking in the low to mid-90s but the lower humidity is making for more pleasant conditions. The rain coverage picks up to 20% on Friday and continues to increase heading into the weekend where we will see 30% coverage Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Columbus police investigate shooting on Winston Rd.
Columbus police investigate shooting on Winston Rd.
Columbus police investigating kidnapping, victim safe
What to expect during Columbus Restaurant Week 2022
What to expect during 2022 Columbus Restaurant Week
LaGrange police issue warrants for man involved in assault, robbery of woman and four-month-old

Latest News

pop
Trending Dry This Week
feels like
Mostly Dry Conditions Stick Around Into the Weekend
Lawn Mowing Forecast WTVM
Pop-Up Showers this Evening for Few but Dry for Most of the Valley
feels like
Drying Up Into Next Week