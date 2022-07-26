The Valley is in the Sweet Spot for Dry Conditions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With rain NOT on the way, dry conditions are the story today! The Chattahoochee Valley is currently sandwiched between two high-pressure systems, one to our north and the other to the south. The positioning of these systems is helping keep the rain to the north and the gulf moisture isolated to the Florida Panhandle. This puts us in the sweet spot for dry conditions for the next few days. Today, Wednesday, and Thursday the Valley will have a 10% coverage of rain with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures are sticking in the low to mid-90s but the lower humidity is making for more pleasant conditions. The rain coverage picks up to 20% on Friday and continues to increase heading into the weekend where we will see 30% coverage Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.