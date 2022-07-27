2 suspects charged with murder, feticide in overnight LaGrange stabbing

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects are behind bars and charged with murder and feticide following an overnight LaGrange stabbing.

A female victim was found dead at 2:35 a.m. on July 27 - as officers patrolled the area. Officers identified the victim as Breanna Burgess during their initial investigation.

Burgess was stabbed and died as a result of her injuries.

During the ongoing criminal investigation, it was discovered there were two suspects involved in Burgess’ death, Curteze Avery and Shallandra Freeman.

According to detectives, the suspects had known the victim for several years and targeted her.

Avery and Freeman were found at their residence on Alton Drive, with evidence of their involvement in the murder. Police arrested them.

Both are charged with murder and feticide, as Burgess was about 20 weeks pregnant.

Although arrests have been made, Lagrange police ask anyone with any information to contact them at 706-883-2603. You can also call tips into the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

