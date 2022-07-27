Business Break
Alligator removed from Savannah daycare

A daycare in Georgia had a surprise visitor on Wednesday morning – a 7-foot alligator! (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah daycare had a surprise visitor on Wednesday morning: a 7-foot alligator!

Workers at Angels Child Care and Enrichment Center on Bel Air Drive were notified about the gator sitting under a chair by the front door of the facility.

A trapper was able to wrangle the gator and relocate it safely.

All the kids at the daycare were inside at the time.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

