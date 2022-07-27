Buena Vista Grays raising money for youth baseball classic in Pittsburg

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A group of coaches are giving kids in Buena Vista, Georgia, the opportunity to play baseball.

Born in Buena Vista, Ga. Josh Gibson played in the Negro League. His legacy motivated people in his hometown to start a baseball team.

The Buena Vista Grays team was established last year in May after being invited to Sean Gibson’s son of Major League Hall of Famer Josh Gibson Youth Baseball Classic in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Mayor of Buena Vista Kevin Brown, also a coach, says giving these kids the opportunity to learn about the history of what comes from Buena Vista, Ga. is awesome.

“One of our goals as well is to ensure that we have more minority involvement in the game of baseball, so we want to remove any of those obstacles that are in the way for our kids to participate in the game that we so love.”

Brown says giving these kids an opportunity at a scholarship is essential for minority kids in rural areas. Sammy Daniels, an All-American baseball player who played for Columbus College in 1979 and is now in the Athletic Hall of Fame at CSU, is another coach.

He says opportunities like this are what got him where he is today.

Sammy Daniels says, “Because there are some guys who their skill set is basically baseball, and if they don’t have the opportunity use that skill set to their advantage, who knows what they would be doing and speaking personally that was that was my out also.”

Cal Myers, who Sammy Daniels coached, says he sees potential in every young man on his team.

“It’s my passion because every little kid that I see, you know, I can see the Cal, and it’s where I know what the world has to offer, and I know what I can give them from my experience at their age,” said Cal Myers

Bryson Clarke, a player on the team who has been playing baseball for over six years, says he’s excited about the road trip to Pennsylvania.

“It’s exciting because I ain’t never really been that far away from Georgia like that, so it’s going to be fun,” Bryson Clarke said.

The Josh Gibson Youth Baseball Classic in Pittsburgh, Pa., takes place August 19 - 21.

They are raising money to help them make it to the tournaments. So far, the Buena Vista Grays have raised $4,590 with a goal of $15,000.

Click here if you are interested in helping these young men make it to their tournament.

