Chattahoochee Valley Community College holding annual college bus tour

The bus tour will be held on July 28, making two separate stops in Columbus and Phenix City.
((Source: WTVM))
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) is hitting the road to host its annual college bus tour.

The bus tour will be held on July 28, making two separate stops in Columbus and Phenix City.

This tour encourages community members to enroll at CVCC for the upcoming fall semester. During this event, potential students can receive information about programs of study and financial aid, speak one-on-one with employees and even apply on-site.

“We enjoy being able to offer the community the bus tour for a few years now, and it’s always exciting to be able to take the college to the people,” said CVCC recruiter Amanda Gamble.

The tour will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Piggly Wiggly in Phenix City, located at 512 13th Street. Then head to the next stop at Piggly Wiggly in Columbus, located at 1359 13th Street, arriving at about 11:30 a.m., spending roughly two hours at each location.

CVCC’s fall registration begins on August 17 and will run through August 19, with classes starting on August 22.

For more information, call 33-291-4900 or click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

