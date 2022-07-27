Business Break
Columbus council request proposal for new design, renovation for closed city pools

((Source: WTVM))
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Pools and the city’s plans to renovate and open more places for children to swim next summer was another issue on the Columbus City Council’s agenda in their most recent meeting.

Pools at Shirley B. Winston, Rigdon Park and Psalmond Road are out of service and have been all summer.

The city of Columbus is requesting proposals from contractors to design new inground pools for these locations.

“I think they’re just going to give you a timeline let folks know how we’re looking for next year. How we’re looking to get these pools open. That’s a top priority. We understand it’s a big deal for kids in the summer,” said Mayor Skip Henderson.

For these proposals for Summer 2023, residents’ SPLOST, Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, is set aside to renovate parks and recreation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

