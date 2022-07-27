Business Break
Goodwill to host hiring event in LaGrange, over 1K open positions

Goodwill is hosting a multi-industry hiring event next week on Wednesday, August 3.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill is hosting a multi-industry hiring event next week on Wednesday, August 3.

The event is set to take place from 1 - 5 p.m. at Great Wolf Lodge Convention Center - located at 150 Tom Hall Parkway in LaGrange.

Over 1,000 positions are open for hire and multiple industries will be represented at the job fair including manufacturing, health care and hospitality.

Attendees are also encouraged to take advantage of the free resource fair taking place during the hiring event. Job seekers should come dressed for success and ready to interview with resumes in hand.

For more information on this job fair or career openings in LaGrange, click HERE.

