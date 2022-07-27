LaGrange police investigating overnight homicide

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide on Fort Drive.

A female victim was found dead at 2:35 a.m. on July 27 - as officers were patrolling the area of Fort Drive. Officers were able to identify the victim as Breanna Burgess during the course of their investigation.

Burgess was stabbed and died from her injures.

Lagrange police are asking anyone with any information to contact them at 706-883-2603. Tips can also be called into the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

