Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LaGrange police investigating overnight homicide

Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds.(MGN)
By Toni Miles
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide on Fort Drive.

A female victim was found dead at 2:35 a.m. on July 27 - as officers were patrolling the area of Fort Drive. Officers were able to identify the victim as Breanna Burgess during the course of their investigation.

Burgess was stabbed and died from her injures.

Lagrange police are asking anyone with any information to contact them at 706-883-2603. Tips can also be called into the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes open after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station
Man injured in shooting on Victory Drive in Columbus
Man injured in shooting on Victory Drive in Columbus
Aunt of Schley County murder victim creates GoFundMe account for funeral expenses
Aunt of Schley County murder victim creates GoFundMe account for funeral expenses
Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Arrest graphic
Man arrested on multiple traffic charges in Columbus, found with over $300K in drugs
Goodwill is hosting a multi-industry hiring event next week on Wednesday, August 3.
Goodwill to host hiring event in LaGrange, over 1K open positions
In September 2020, 35-year-old Clayton Watkins was arrested following an investigation of...
Columbus officer indicted on alleged excessive use of force in 2019 arrest of man on Wade St.