Local committee discusses efforts in expanding safety measures along Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local committee is working on several efforts to make the Chattahoochee Valley safer.

The River Safety Committee has hosted several annual education events, giving away free life jackets and offering boating safety courses.

Seven life jacket loaner stations, numbers on light poles to help those lost, and an alarm system are some other safety measures they’ve implemented at the latest Columbus City Council meeting.

One Fire and EMS employee also discussed how several agencies work together to prevent drownings.

“The River Safety team, the White Water vendor, we get a holistic look at what’s going on in our city and how we can best mitigate these tragedies, so they don’t take place in the future.”

The committee says now they plan to add more signs across the river, expanding into Phenix City. Some of those signs will include messages in Spanish about sirens near White Water.

