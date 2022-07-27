Major improvement set for Plainsman Park in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s baseball field, Plainsman Park, will soon get a significant makeover for players and fans.

On July 26, Auburn’s Broad of Trustees approved renovations of Plainsman Park to provide an enhanced fan experience and ensure Auburn baseball remains competitive with its conference.

Those upgrades include an expansion of first-base stands over the Josh Donaldson Hitting Lab, premium seating, club space, concessions and an addition to the right-field terrace.

Lastly, the project will add a unique viewing area over the Green Monster.

Butch Thompson says fans come to support the baseball team, and with sold-out games, the new expansion will be massive.

“Our fans sold more season tickets than ever before, and at the end of the day, we wind up having more people come through the turn styles at plainsman park than ever before. So, our fans have stepped up. I believe in our fans, and I think they believe in Auburn Baseball like never before,” said Thompson.

There is no date for when construction will begin. However, stay with News Leader 9 for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.