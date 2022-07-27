Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Major improvement set for Plainsman Park in Auburn

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s baseball field, Plainsman Park, will soon get a significant makeover for players and fans.

On July 26, Auburn’s Broad of Trustees approved renovations of Plainsman Park to provide an enhanced fan experience and ensure Auburn baseball remains competitive with its conference.

Those upgrades include an expansion of first-base stands over the Josh Donaldson Hitting Lab, premium seating, club space, concessions and an addition to the right-field terrace.

Lastly, the project will add a unique viewing area over the Green Monster.

Butch Thompson says fans come to support the baseball team, and with sold-out games, the new expansion will be massive.

“Our fans sold more season tickets than ever before, and at the end of the day, we wind up having more people come through the turn styles at plainsman park than ever before. So, our fans have stepped up. I believe in our fans, and I think they believe in Auburn Baseball like never before,” said Thompson.

There is no date for when construction will begin. However, stay with News Leader 9 for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes open after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station
Man injured in shooting on Victory Drive in Columbus
Man injured in shooting on Victory Drive in Columbus
Aunt of Schley County murder victim creates GoFundMe account for funeral expenses
Aunt of Schley County murder victim creates GoFundMe account for funeral expenses
Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

Highlights from day one of Alabama high school media days
Highlights from day one of Alabama high school media days
Carver High School student commits to University of Georgia
Carver High School student commits to University of Georgia
Former Tide player, Texans WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia
8.6 million dollar expansion for soccer complex in Auburn
8.6 million dollar expansion for soccer complex in Auburn