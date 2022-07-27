Man arrested on multiple traffic charges in Columbus, found with over $300K in drugs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple traffic charges.

On Tuesday, July 26, during a traffic stop, the driver willfully failed to bring their vehicle to a stop and attempted to flee a law enforcement vehicle when given a visual and audible signal to stop. Law enforcement officers successfully utilized a precision immobilization technique (PIT) to force the suspect’s vehicle to “stall and stop”.

The driver was detained and found to be in possession of 3.34 kilos of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $303,560.

The driver was arrested on the following charges:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Fleeing & eluding law enforcement officer

Obstruction

Reckless conduct

Failure to maintain lane

Window tint

Failure to obey traffic device

Reckless driving

Duty to report accident

Driving while license suspended

There were no injuries at the scene.

The suspect driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution and later transported to Muscogee County Jail without further incident.

