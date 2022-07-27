Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man arrested on multiple traffic charges in Columbus, found with over $300K in drugs

Arrest graphic
Arrest graphic(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple traffic charges.

On Tuesday, July 26, during a traffic stop, the driver willfully failed to bring their vehicle to a stop and attempted to flee a law enforcement vehicle when given a visual and audible signal to stop. Law enforcement officers successfully utilized a precision immobilization technique (PIT) to force the suspect’s vehicle to “stall and stop”.

The driver was detained and found to be in possession of 3.34 kilos of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $303,560.

The driver was arrested on the following charges:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Fleeing & eluding law enforcement officer
  • Obstruction
  • Reckless conduct
  • Failure to maintain lane
  • Window tint
  • Failure to obey traffic device
  • Reckless driving
  • Duty to report accident
  • Driving while license suspended

There were no injuries at the scene.

The suspect driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution and later transported to Muscogee County Jail without further incident.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes open after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station
Man injured in shooting on Victory Drive in Columbus
Man injured in shooting on Victory Drive in Columbus
Aunt of Schley County murder victim creates GoFundMe account for funeral expenses
Aunt of Schley County murder victim creates GoFundMe account for funeral expenses
Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
LaGrange police investigating overnight homicide
Goodwill is hosting a multi-industry hiring event next week on Wednesday, August 3.
Goodwill to host hiring event in LaGrange, over 1K open positions
In September 2020, 35-year-old Clayton Watkins was arrested following an investigation of...
Columbus officer indicted on alleged excessive use of force in 2019 arrest of man on Wade St.