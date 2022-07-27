Phenix City business making national headlines for paranormal services

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An East Alabama business is gaining national attention for it’s unique services.

“The main goal for everyone that’s in this field, is what lies beyond… what happens after we pass,” said Owner and CEO of Attic Junky Paranormal Joshua Joiner.

The paranormal that’s what’s sparked Joshua Joiner’s interest for years.

After a car accident derailed joiner’s career plans, his interest took charge. Building devices by hand that help people contact the dead.

“We put that online and just like clockwork they started flying off the shelves,” said Joiner.

Officially opening Attic Junky Paranormal for business in Phenix City in March of 2021.

And after months of work and expanding his range of devices, things paid off in a really big way.

“We got contacted by a very nice young lady and that it was to be a show that was a 6-pilot series,” said Joiner.

Discovery Plus, asking Joiner to build devices for it’s pop star host for all the world to see on Conjuring Kesha.

“It was Kesha and we were very excited for that,” said Joiner “With Discovery Channel’s credentials she could’ve gone anywhere but she came to us.”

His support system thankful to see how far his hobby has taken him.

“There’s a line in Hamilton that says “look at where you are and look at where you started”, said Joshua’s wife Allison Joiner. “He started off leaving wires all over my carpet in my living room and now he’s got an office space, he shipping nationwide, it’s just incredible what he’s done in such a short time.”

Proving scientific theories and that hobbies can sometimes turn lucrative.

Joiner told News Leader 9 he’s currently working on more devices for season 2 of Conjuring Kesha. He also continues to assist in paranormal investigations across the country.

