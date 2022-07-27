Business Break
Pool in Cuthbert, Ga. reopens after 8 years

The pool is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and swimming lessons will be from 10 a.m. to noon.
(wvva)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - Bobby Jenkins, mayor of Cuthbert, recently made good on a promise he ran on before taking office this year.

The city’s pool is finally open after eight years. He says a lot went into getting it reopened, like painting and drawing and various other repairs.

According to the mayor, the driving force behind getting the pool open was the children on Cuthbert.

“We needed to give our kids something to do that’s constructive and supervised, and that’ll keep them from getting into trouble,” said Jenkins.

He says the pool is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and swimming lessons will be from 10 a.m. to noon.

