Russell County Commission voting on several city issues, including repairs and broadband extension

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Commission voted on several issues facing the county.

Members discussed the current need for a better sewer system in the area.

The city has worked on the sanitary sewer collection system, which causes significant issues during bad weather. Storm water often seeps into the system.

There was a motion for six million dollars to be set aside to pay for much-needed repairs. However, that motion was postponed.

The commission also discussed a two million dollar motion. The city would set that money aside to expand broadband to rural areas.

That motion was approved and will be on the ballot in November.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.