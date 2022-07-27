Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sunny Summertime Conditions are Sticking Around

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Wednesday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we wrap up these last few days in July, the Valley is experiencing weather conditions that feel like summer. Today, we have a 20% rain coverage, and those showers will roll in this evening staying more to our southern counties. Sunny conditions are expected for the rest of the Chattahoochee Valley with a high temperature of 95 degrees. Thursday is expected to have fewer clouds in the mix, but again we may see a slight chance of weaker showers developing in the evening which is expected for our summertime pattern. Peaking ahead into Friday and the weekend, the rain coverage increases as a low-pressure system forms near our area. Most of the rain from this system will be seen on Saturday and we will dry out slightly into Sunday. Temperatures are not cooling off just yet either, as the forecasted highs are staying in the mid-90s for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash leaves lanes blocked on Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station
Man injured in shooting on Victory Drive in Columbus
Man injured in shooting on Victory Drive in Columbus
Aunt of Schley County murder victim creates GoFundMe account for funeral expenses
Aunt of Schley County murder victim creates GoFundMe account for funeral expenses
Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Weather On the Go
next few days
Hot and Dry the Next Few Days
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
3 Day Forecast Breakdown WTVM
The Valley is in the Sweet Spot for Dry Conditions