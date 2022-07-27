Sunny Summertime Conditions are Sticking Around

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we wrap up these last few days in July, the Valley is experiencing weather conditions that feel like summer. Today, we have a 20% rain coverage, and those showers will roll in this evening staying more to our southern counties. Sunny conditions are expected for the rest of the Chattahoochee Valley with a high temperature of 95 degrees. Thursday is expected to have fewer clouds in the mix, but again we may see a slight chance of weaker showers developing in the evening which is expected for our summertime pattern. Peaking ahead into Friday and the weekend, the rain coverage increases as a low-pressure system forms near our area. Most of the rain from this system will be seen on Saturday and we will dry out slightly into Sunday. Temperatures are not cooling off just yet either, as the forecasted highs are staying in the mid-90s for the foreseeable future.

