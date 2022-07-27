Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Teen robbery suspect fatally stabbed by intended victim

Police say the 15-year-old was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on a commuter train. (WLS, Chicago Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death while taking part in an attempted armed robbery on a Chicago commuter train.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the teen as Darin McNair of Chicago. Police say McNair was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on the Red Line train on the South Side early Monday.

The person targeted by the group stabbed the teen in the chest.

Police say no one has been arrested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash leaves lanes blocked on Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station
Man injured in shooting on Victory Drive in Columbus
Man injured in shooting on Victory Drive in Columbus
Aunt of Schley County murder victim creates GoFundMe account for funeral expenses
Aunt of Schley County murder victim creates GoFundMe account for funeral expenses
Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

WTVM News Leader 9 at 5:30am
Police say the 15-year-old was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on a...
Teen suspect dies in attempted robbery aboard train
Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to...
Firefighters make progress against Calif. wildfire near Yosemite
State Senate leaders have proposed a ban on all abortions with exceptions for rape, incest and...
Indiana Senate Committee advances abortion bill after debate