Typical Summer Pattern Ahead

Elise’s Forecast
tomorrow
tomorrow(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warm and dry has been the story lately, and today certainly fit that bill. Tonight will be another clear and mild night with lows back in the 70s. Tomorrow’s rain coverage will stay at 10%, but after that things get back to the typical summer pattern. By Friday, we can expect more of those afternoon summer showers again with high temperatures staying in the mid 90s thanks to high pressure systems allowing that heat to build up. The weekend looks ever drier as it approaches, meaning it’s going to work out great if you’re going to take advantage of that last weekend before school starts! Be sure to stay hydrated and remember heat safety tips though as afternoon highs continue to climb. After the weekend, things stay hot and rain coverage stays relatively low at only 20% into the next work week. Nothing out of the average here in the valley for the foreseeable future, so enjoy that pool weather and stay cool!

