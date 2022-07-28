Business Break
Alabama launches new substance abuse, mental health app

A new tool is now available to those who may be struggling with substance abuse and mental...
A new tool is now available to those who may be struggling with substance abuse and mental health. Connect Alabama is a new app that was created through a partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Department of Mental Health.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new tool is now available to those who may be struggling with substance abuse and mental health. Connect Alabama is a new app that was created through a partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Department of Mental Health.

“No matter where you live, no matter where you are,” said Kathy House with ADMH.

Alabamians can now access resources related to mental health, substance use, and prevention in the palm of their hand.

“This app can help you find the sources, the support and the resources that you need,” said House.

Connect Alabama provides resources on a variety of subjects that people can call about or receive items such as Narcan to prevent overdoses

“We built this app for someone who’s seeking treatment for a loved one, trying to find treatment for their family member, or for that first responder that’s out there in the field face to face with somebody every single day,” said House.

The app is part of ADMH’s five-year project, but legislators put an emphasis on mental health after the 2008 recession affected the state’s budgets and their constituents on mental health.

“I think if you go back 12 years, a lot of people didn’t really quite understand mental health,” said Sen. Garlan Gudger.

Gudger says he first noticed an uptick in mental health legislation in 2018.

“Came into the Senate and the House for the state for the first time that we’re really focused on mental health,” he said.

In addition to the legislation, lawmakers also increased the amount of money allocated to mental health in the state budget.

“It hits every legislator’s home and hits every legislator’s district more than it has ever hit their district before,” said Gudger.

You can find the state’s new app on any mobile device.

