Columbus man arrested on assault charges after 2 people injured in shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is facing aggravated assault charges after two people were found injured in a shooting on Sunday morning.

On Sunday July 24, at approximately 12:55 a.m., officers from the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Division were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Winston Road in reference to a shooting - where the officer found two victims.

The male victim was transported to Piedmont Hospital by Emergency Medical Services and was determined to be in stable but critical condition. The female victim had a minor injury.

Detectives established probable cause to obtain arrest warrants for 48-year-old George Watley.

On July 27, Watley was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Watley is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court on July 28.

