Columbus officials speak on strategies for executing city employee raises following new pay study

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After the results of a pay study, some or potentially all Columbus city employees get a raise.

This issue came up in 2018, but now it’s back up for discussion after the city paid for a new pay study.

For example, previously, the study revealed officers should have an annual base salary of $45,000. The study suggests that for Columbus to be a competitive market and hire quality employees, it must provide better employee pay.

Now, the question is, if the payment plan goes into effect, who will pay for it, and how soon will it happen.

“We’ll come back to council with a method of how we’re going to pay for it, and make sure that everything is implemented, and try to get it implemented as soon as we can. The original target date is January 1st, we are hopeful, and it looks like we can make it sooner than that.”

The mayor said when the city did the budget earlier this year, the council set in place $10 million anticipating the study results, knowing that the city possibly needed to offer more money.

