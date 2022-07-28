Business Break
CVCC holds bus tour to answer college ‘frequently asked questions’

CVCC offering dual enrollment options for high school students
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College is on a bus tour to share information about programs of study, financial aid, and other resources.

Two of the stops were on Thursday, July 28 - where CVCC spent approximately two hours at each location. The first location was at the Piggly Wiggly on 13th Street in Columbus and the Piggly Wiggly on 13th Street in Phenix City.

“The purpose of the bus tour is for us to get out in the community to share information about our program, scholarships, financial aid,” said recruiter Amanda Gamble.

Potential students had the opportunity to apply on site as well as talk one-on-one with employees to get their questions answered.

