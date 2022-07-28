Business Break
FAMILY SPEAKS: Pregnant mother found stabbed to death in LaGrange

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends are gathering at the family home of Breanna Burgess as word of her tragic death circulates within the small community in LaGrange.

Her mother says she doesn’t know how she will get over how her daughter was killed.

“She died in the car, and then they dropped her off on Fort Drive. I heard they stabbed my baby in the stomach seven times,” says Breanna’s mother, Pamela Smith.

The mother of three was expecting a baby girl.

Now, two people, Curteze Avery and Shallandra Freeman, are behind facing murder and feticide charges in the case. Smith says she doesn’t know how Breanna may have known the duo.

“I really don’t know, I don’t know, all I know is that they said it was a setup,” says Smith.

Police say the alleged killers and Breanna knew each other for years, but the nature of that relationship is unclear, like the motive behind her death.

Police say an officer patrolling the area found her remains. Her family says Breanna wasn’t perfect but didn’t deserve to die as she did.

“Breanna chose to live the way she chose to live, she was a grown woman, and we helped her, and I feel like a lot of her vulnerability came from her needing outside help for outside sources,” says Breanna’s cousin.

The family says Breanna was full of life and would give her all to provide for her children. But, they say it may have cost her her life. “She would express how vulnerable she was on her Facebook. How she needed help, and I think people saw their chance, and they went with it,” says Smith.

The family says this will create a tragedy for her three children to remember.

“Why did they take my baby,” says Smith.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

