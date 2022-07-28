Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

LaGrange Police Dept. searching for armed robbery, assault suspect

Markevis Brown
Markevis Brown(Source: LaGrange Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an armed robbery and assault suspect.

20-year-old Markevis DaeShawn Brown is wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault. Brown is approximately 5′5 and 130 pounds.

If you have information about this incident or his possible whereabouts, contact Sergeant Rebecca Noles at 706-883-2695 or by calling Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest graphic
Man arrested on multiple traffic charges in Columbus, found with over $300K in drugs
Shallandra Freeman and Curteze Avery
2 suspects charged with murder, feticide in overnight LaGrange stabbing
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Phenix City business making national headlines for paranormal services
Phenix City business making national headlines for paranormal services
2 adults transported to hospital following two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 280 in Smith Station

Latest News

CVCC offering dual enrollment options for high school students
CVCC holds bus tour to answer college ‘frequently asked questions’
George Watley
Columbus man arrested on assault charges after 2 people injured in shooting
Shallandra Freeman and Curteze Avery
2 suspects charged with murder, feticide in overnight LaGrange stabbing
Non-profit to host Back to School Bash and Giveaway in LaGrange
Non-profit to host Back to School Bash and Giveaway in LaGrange