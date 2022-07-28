LaGrange Police Dept. searching for armed robbery, assault suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an armed robbery and assault suspect.

20-year-old Markevis DaeShawn Brown is wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault. Brown is approximately 5′5 and 130 pounds.

If you have information about this incident or his possible whereabouts, contact Sergeant Rebecca Noles at 706-883-2695 or by calling Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.

