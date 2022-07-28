Business Break
The Last Thursday of July *ALMOST* has Perfect Summer Weather Conditions

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
For your last Thursday of July 2022, you can expect a high temperature of 93, and sunny skies until clouds roll in around lunchtime. 10% coverage of rain is ex
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When I was younger, I wanted the last days of summer to be sunny skies with few showers. With school starting just around the corner, I can only assume many kids shared my wishes.  That summertime wish is coming almost true today. For your last Thursday of July 2022, you can expect a high temperature of 93, and sunny skies until clouds roll in around lunchtime.  10% coverage of rain is expected, but the rain is anticipated to be very light showers, and most will not even see this precipitation. Tomorrow you can expect similar conditions as today, but there is more rain in store for your Friday. To kick off the weekend, 30% rain coverage is forecasted for Saturday, but come Sunday the humidity will be dropping to more pleasant conditions along with a 20% rain chance. Temperatures for the rest of July are forecasted to start in the mid-70s and warm up to the mid-90s. However, don’t think this is the last of the 90s we will experience because next week the temperatures are staying the exact same. To begin August, the Valley is not going to experience much change as the summertime pattern of afternoon and evening showers is here to stay.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

