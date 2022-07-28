Local Columbus church holds back to school revival, giveaway for upcoming school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus church hosted its youth revival and school supply giveaway for the second night in a row as students in the ChattahoocheeValley prepare for the first day of classes.

Fourth Street Baptist Church invited the community, including teachers and Muscogee County School District employees.

The goal was to prepare them for the new school year spiritually, but there was also some fun as a DJ played music.

The event’s theme was “Struggle is Real for Us Too,” based on the bible verse from 1 Peter 5:10.

