Non-profit to host Back to School Bash and Giveaway in LaGrange

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The count down is on for Georgia students as they are about a week away from heading back to the class room in some districts. For that reason a non-profit in LaGrange is preparing to send Troup County students off to school with one of the biggest back to school bash’s to date.

The organization is called Pay It Forward 2k15. Their goal is to provide resources to people throughout under-served communities.

The organization’s Back to School Bash and Giveaway is something you don’t want to miss. They’re giving away close to 1,000 backpacks and free school supplies, there will be free food snow cones, face painting and more. One organizer said the event is a great way to set the tone for students this school year . Saying the collaboration with several area organizations and businesses helps give the event a much larger community reach.

“We figured that instead of us having separate giveaways, throughout the city on different dates and times, that we would just out on one big charge and make it a bigger initiative, said Pay It Forward 2K15 Executive Director Melissa Neal.

The Back to School Bash and Giveaway is set for Saturday July 30 from 12p.m. to 4 p.m. at Eastside park at 240 Niles Street in LaGrange.

Neal told told News Leader 9 that they are still in need of volunteers for the event. She said she will sign off for students and others that need volunteer hours.

For more information on the Back to School Bash and Giveaway, or to volunteer you can call 470-970-9275.

