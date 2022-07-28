Troup County human, drug trafficking investigation leads to Gwinnett County man arrested

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - A Gwinnett County man is arrested on several drug trafficking charges following a human trafficking, prostitution and drug investigation that began in Troup County, Ga.

34-year-old Andrew Jones was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin and fentanyl and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On July 13, Georgia Metro Task Force (GMTF) members received information on Jones from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. According to Troup County officials, Jones was giving fentanyl to women in exchange for sexual favors or cash as repayment.

The GMTF then asked Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to help in conducting a drug and human trafficking investigation.

Narcotic investigators obtained a search warrant with the help of the information that the GBI and HSI collected during the investigation in Troup County.

After hours of surveillance, on July 21, police executed the search warrant on Jones’ Gwinnett County home, which resulted in the suspect’s arrest and seizure of the following:

90 grams of suspected marijuana

50 grams of suspected fentanyl

trafficking amounts of suspected methamphetamine

Five firearms

Other drugs and drug paraphernalia

In addition, investigators found hundreds of syringes throughout the home and a make-shift lab in the garage where Jones was manufacturing fentanyl pills.

Authorities took Jones into custody and currently holding him at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Although an arrest has been made, this active investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this case can submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-597-8477.

