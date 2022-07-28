Vibrant Renovations for 11th Street Underpass

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All roads that lead to the 11th Street Underpass, commonly referred to as the via duct, are closed due to changes being made.

If you’ve ever driven, biked, or even walked under this bridge you know it is really difficult to see even in the daytime.

Greg Reagan, a Columbus resident who often uses the trail, says he is pleased with the recent changes he has noticed.

Those changes are freshly pressure washed and painted tunnel walls, thanks to Rebecca Zajac and the Dragonfly Trails Network.

Rebecca Zajac, DragonFly Trails Executive director, says after listening to the community’s concerns about the underpass, Dragonfly Trails Network and partners decided to renovate one of the city’s problem areas.

“We thought how could we renovate the interior of the tunnel to make it more fun, more lively, more vibrant, but make it feel safe and comfortable for people that are it,” said Rebecca Zajac.

The plan is to make it more lively with murals and the installation of LED lights in the interior of the tunnel. This is part of a 2.2 million dollar renovation to the dragonfly trails network that began earlier this year.

Once installed, the LED lights will be on 24/7, the goal is to make it a great photo opportunity destination.

“The new lighting features are really interesting. We have the ability to put any colors under there we want,” said Zajac.

This stretch of roadway is part of what’s known as Dragonfly trails, a network of over 60 miles of bike trails throughout the city of Columbus.

No word just yet on when the project will be completed.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.