American Idol holding virtual auditions in Georgia next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - American Idol is holding open Zoom virtual auditions in Georgia next week.

‘American Idol’ hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers on August 5 and receive real-time feedback for a chance at making Idol history and being crowned the season six ‘American Idol’ on ABC.

For the third year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features auditions days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., making auditions easier than ever.

You can also submit a full online audition 24/7 at any time. For more information on auditions or on American Idol, click HERE.

