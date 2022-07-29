Auburn holds ribbon cutting for Town Creek Inclusive Playground

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn turned ideas and dreams into reality by opening Town Creek Inclusive Playground -- a great advancement that advocates for all ability levels.

The 60,000-square-foot playground is more than just a playground. It’s an opportunity for kids to feel accepted and to have fun with each other.

“This is a ten-year dream, that started with an idea and started with a passion and today, we have children playing on the equipment. It’s a wonderful testament to our community,” says Auburn Mayor Ron Anders.

The goal of the playground is to show the community how everyone matters. One of the playground’s unique components surpasses the Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility requirements.

“They only require about 10 to15% of the playground to be accessible, but we wanted 90% of the playground to be accessible. We really wanted to exceed that amount and set the standard across the nation,” says Elizabeth Kaufman, the playground’s therapeutic program coordinator.

The playground sets the standard with 10-foot wide sidewalks to accommodate wheelchairs, push-to-open doors for restrooms, sensory components, benches of different heights to accommodate strollers and wheelchairs, extra wide ramps, and seamless turf made with poured rubber.

Mary Dorin is a mother of three, one of which was born with Down Syndrome, Joey. Dorin is pleased with the total inclusivity of Town Creek.

“That means my son can play right along with everybody else, everybody else. That’s the true meaning of inclusion,” says Dorin.

Those who come out to play are welcomed with five different playground pods with over 30 activities. Some activities include a fitness area, a challenge course, several swings, and even a zip line.

Town Creek Inclusive Playground represents that all of Auburn matters.

