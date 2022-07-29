Beyonce releases highly anticipated ‘Renaissance’ album, addresses leak

Business Break
By Miles Montgomery and The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Legendary music sensation Beyonce has released her highly anticipated album titled, ‘Renaissance’ on Friday, sending fans worldwide into a frenzy.

Renaissance is a 16-track album that is the first solo album she released since ‘Lemonade’ in 2016, led by hit song ‘Sorry.’ She released a collaborative album with her husband and legendary rapper Jay-Z titled, ‘Everything is Love’ in 2018.

Beyonce teased her fans about something important coming on her social media at the end of June.

The Houston native also addressed the recently reported leak of her album.

According to yahoo.com, Beyonce said, “so, the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together,” she writes on social media. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank yall enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me.”

Her message continues, “thank you for your unwavering support,” she continued. “Thank you for being patient. We are going to take out time and Enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy.”

Beyonce has released seven solo albums, three compilation albums, five live albums, one soundtrack album.

According to grammyawards.com, Beyonce has won 28 Grammy Awards.

