Columbus sees rise in June unemployment rate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced that Columbus recorded an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in June - up seven-tenths of a percent over the course of a month.

A year ago, the rate was at 5.3 percent. Georgia ranked 3rd (out of 8) in the South Region and 18th nationally for lowest unemployment rate.

The labor force increased in Columbus specifically by 127 employed citizens and ended the month with a total of 123,042 employed residents. That number is up 1,399 when compared to a year ago in June of 2021.

That number decreased by 753 over the month but is up by 2,997 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Columbus also ended June with 122,100 jobs. That number went up by 100 from in the span of a month from May to June and increased by 4,700 when compared to this time last year.

The number of unemployment claims went up by 57 percent this month and was down by about 82 percent compared to this time last year, a massive jump.

