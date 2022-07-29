Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Diverse Power customers seeing extreme raise in power bills

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People serviced by Diverse Power are experiencing a sharp rise in their electric bills.

Last Wednesday, Diverse Power announced a temporary 10% rate increase, leaving many people in the Chattahoochee Valley with skyrocketing bills.

According to Diverse Power, the increase is a response to a 28% increase in wholesale power costs.

There is high demand for electricity during the summer season.

Even though higher temperatures demand higher bills, a few residents of Muscogee county are not happy.

A Diverse Power customer, Patricia Neal says she is barely home and experiences an outrageously priced bill.

“My bill is so high. I’m like, I might as well leave all the lights on because I’m going to have to pay the same amount anyways,” said Neal.

Another customer, Jim Belcher, calls prices in the summer “bankruptcy.”

“There are a lot of people out here that don’t make enough money to pay in the summertime, and they have to do without air conditioning,” says Belcher.

Diverse Power urges customers to use better energy habits to get through the inevitable increase.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest graphic
Man arrested on multiple traffic charges in Columbus, found with over $300K in drugs
Shallandra Freeman and Curteze Avery
2 suspects charged with murder, feticide in overnight LaGrange stabbing
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Phenix City business making national headlines for paranormal services
Phenix City business making national headlines for paranormal services
2 adults transported to hospital following two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 280 in Smith Station

Latest News

Sen. Jon Ossoff plays in the 2022 Congressional Baseball Game.
Sen. Ossoff laces up for annual Congressional Baseball Game
The Last Thursday of July *ALMOST* has Perfect Summer Weather Conditions
The Last Thursday of July *ALMOST* has Perfect Summer Weather Conditions
FAMILY SPEAKS: Pregnant mother found stabbed to death in LaGrange
FAMILY SPEAKS: Pregnant mother found stabbed to death in LaGrange
CVCC holds bus tour to answer college ‘frequently asked questions’
CVCC holds bus tour to answer college ‘frequently asked questions’