Diverse Power customers seeing extreme raise in power bills

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People serviced by Diverse Power are experiencing a sharp rise in their electric bills.

Last Wednesday, Diverse Power announced a temporary 10% rate increase, leaving many people in the Chattahoochee Valley with skyrocketing bills.

According to Diverse Power, the increase is a response to a 28% increase in wholesale power costs.

There is high demand for electricity during the summer season.

Even though higher temperatures demand higher bills, a few residents of Muscogee county are not happy.

A Diverse Power customer, Patricia Neal says she is barely home and experiences an outrageously priced bill.

“My bill is so high. I’m like, I might as well leave all the lights on because I’m going to have to pay the same amount anyways,” said Neal.

Another customer, Jim Belcher, calls prices in the summer “bankruptcy.”

“There are a lot of people out here that don’t make enough money to pay in the summertime, and they have to do without air conditioning,” says Belcher.

Diverse Power urges customers to use better energy habits to get through the inevitable increase.

