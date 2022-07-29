Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Family to hold vigil for 26-year-old mother stabbed to death in LaGrange

Breanna Burgess
Breanna Burgess(Source: Family of Breanna Burgess)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A prayer vigil will be held tonight for 26-year-old Breanna Burgess.

The expectant mother and already mother of three was found stabbed to death in LaGrange earlier this week.

Two suspects have been arrested and are facing murder and feticide charges.

Friends, family and the LaGrange community will gather to honor Burgess’ life.

The vigil starts at 7 p.m. on Fort Drive, near the campus of West Georgia Technical College, where her body was found.

If you would like to help the family with funeral expenses, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest graphic
Man arrested on multiple traffic charges in Columbus, found with over $300K in drugs
Heavy police presence on 16th Avenue in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 16th Avenue in Phenix City
FAMILY SPEAKS: Pregnant mother found stabbed to death in LaGrange
FAMILY SPEAKS: Pregnant mother found stabbed to death in LaGrange
Shallandra Freeman and Curteze Avery
2 suspects charged with murder, feticide in overnight LaGrange stabbing
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

Volunteer barbers give free back-to-school haircuts in Marion County
Paws Humane Society opens free food pantry for pets
Paws Humane Society in need of community help
LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley
Columbus sees rise in June unemployment rate