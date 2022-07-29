Family to hold vigil for 26-year-old mother stabbed to death in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A prayer vigil will be held tonight for 26-year-old Breanna Burgess.

The expectant mother and already mother of three was found stabbed to death in LaGrange earlier this week.

Two suspects have been arrested and are facing murder and feticide charges.

Friends, family and the LaGrange community will gather to honor Burgess’ life.

The vigil starts at 7 p.m. on Fort Drive, near the campus of West Georgia Technical College, where her body was found.

