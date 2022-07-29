Business Break
Henry County wreck kills one

By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Georgia man died this morning in a single vehicle wreck near Abbeville.

Henry County Coroner Derek Wright identified that victim as 70-year-old Clyde Humphrey, Jr. of Columbus.

Wright said the accident happened when Humphrey drove his SUV off U.S. Highway 431, about four miles north of Abbeville, at 5:15 a.m. on Friday.

Humphrey had a history of health issues that may have contributed to the wreck, per Wright.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

