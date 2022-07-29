Business Break
As July Comes to a Close, More Showers are in the Forecast

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Friday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cloudy and mild start to your Friday as the work week comes to a close here in the Fountain City. Today the clouds are here to stay, and that is going to aid in the development of isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. Along with the 20% coverage of rain forecasted for today, the Valley will yet again reach temperatures in the 90s. Tomorrow is the last day of July and we will be adding to the July 2022 rainfall total as the Valley will see a 40% coverage of rain.  However, we start August on a slightly drier note, with 20% coverage of rain, temperatures in the mid-90s, and partly cloudy conditions.  Some schools are starting back next week, so what you can expect for the week ahead is the summertime pattern we know so well which is pop-up showers/storms that develop mainly in the afternoon and evening. There will be more rain expected for Tuesday, but the coverage throughout next week stays between 20-30%. We have not yet beat the heat either, so make sure you stay hydrated in the coming days as the highs consistently stay in the low to mid-90s.

