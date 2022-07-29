Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

LaGrange officers searching for wanted assault, robbery suspect

LaGrange officers searching for wanted assault, robbery suspect
LaGrange officers searching for wanted assault, robbery suspect(Source: LaGrange Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

21-year-old Javarious Thomas was scheduled to turn himself in for armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during certain crimes - however, he did not appear to turn himself in.

Thomas is approximately 5′11″ and 140 pounds. If you have information about this incident or his possible whereabouts, please contact Sergeant Rebecca Noles at 706-883-2695 or by calling Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest graphic
Man arrested on multiple traffic charges in Columbus, found with over $300K in drugs
Shallandra Freeman and Curteze Avery
2 suspects charged with murder, feticide in overnight LaGrange stabbing
Heavy police presence on 16th Avenue in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 16th Avenue in Phenix City
FAMILY SPEAKS: Pregnant mother found stabbed to death in LaGrange
FAMILY SPEAKS: Pregnant mother found stabbed to death in LaGrange
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

Recent high school graduate, local business owner hosts school supply drive
Local high school graduate, business owner hosts school supply drive
Recent high school graduate, local business owner hosts school supply drive
Local teen, business owner hosts school supply drive
American Idol holding virtual auditions in Georgia next week
‘Grannies on Guard’ holds meeting to entertain local kids, keep them out of trouble
‘Grannies on Guard’ holds meeting to entertain local kids, keep them out of trouble