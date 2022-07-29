LaGrange officers searching for wanted assault, robbery suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

21-year-old Javarious Thomas was scheduled to turn himself in for armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during certain crimes - however, he did not appear to turn himself in.

Thomas is approximately 5′11″ and 140 pounds. If you have information about this incident or his possible whereabouts, please contact Sergeant Rebecca Noles at 706-883-2695 or by calling Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.

