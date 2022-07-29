Business Break
Man arrested on indecent exposure charges after ‘lewd acts’ on Columbus Riverwalk
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on multiple counts of indecent exposure after exposing himself on the Riverwalk.

On July 6, Columbus Police Dept. investigators received information from a victim who reported that a male suspect exposed himself to her on the Columbus Riverwalk while he was performing a “lewd act”.

The victim took a picture of the suspect and provided it to investigators. Multiple victims were also identified.

Sexual Assault Investigators developed probable cause that 28-year-old Javion Howard was the suspect.

On July 27, Howard was arrested on the following:

  • Four counts of indecent exposure
  • Violation of probation

Howard is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court on July 29, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

