Medical helicopter crashes in south Alabama city of Andalusia

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders are on the scene of a medical helicopter crash in the south Alabama city of Andalusia.

Details are limited, but the aircraft crashed across from Dean’s Cake House on Snowden Drive, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman.

Turman said the helicopter was en route to a hospital when it began having some difficulties and crashed.

A pilot and two medics were inside the aircraft at the time, Turman said. The pilot was seriously injured, and the medics were injured.

City of Andalusia Utilities crews are beginning to restore the five power lines that were broken when a medical...

Posted by City of Andalusia on Friday, July 29, 2022

City officials are asking the public to avoid the area as a number of power lines are down. City and Covington County EMA personnel are on the scene and an investigation is underway.

