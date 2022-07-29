Muscogee County Schools adding more police, making masks optional this school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Schools are amping up safety measures this year.

The move comes as lawmakers push for increased initiatives in light of increased gun violence nationwide.

Parents across the district can expect more police on campus this year.

Many in the community are happy to hear that in light of hundreds of mass shootings across the nation this year. However, one woman says she is concerned about one safety measure by Governor Brian Kemp.

On August 8, Muscogee County students will return to the classroom.

While many parents are excited for the kids to return, some still worry about their safety as they remember the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

As some legislators push for gun control, schools across the Chattahoochee Valley, including Muscogee County, are implementing some of their own safety measures.

“We have control entrance access to all of our buildings,” said Muscogee County Schools’ Superintendent Dr. David Lewis. “We routinely work and train with other agencies, law enforcement agencies such as the sheriff’s office, Columbus Police Department, and our City Emergency Management Team, conducting those trainings for exercises for any kind of disaster we might have as well as any kind of situation like a shooting that we hope never occurs.”

Dr. Lewis says the district also conducts random threat assessments of school buildings.

He adds they’ve also used education tax dollars to update school cameras and purchase crisis alert badges so all employees can immediately connect with emergency personnel.

“In addition to that, we’ve added eight police officers in the Muscogee County School District Police Department, bringing that total to 22, and we’re continuing to contract with Columbus Police Department (CPD) for additional officers on our other campuses as well,” said Dr. Lewis.

The additional law enforcement on campus is something one grandmother of four Muscogee County students is happy to hear.

“It’s a good thing that they are doing that, and it will help keep the children more safer if the police is right there instead of having to call them to come,” said Lillie Perry.

But, Perry says she would prefer mask mandates for the school district.

In March, Governor Brian Kemp signed legislation allowing Georgia parents to opt out of school mask mandates. With that in mind, Muscogee County Schools is making the requirement optional.

“I think Governor Kemp should demand that they wear the mask because this COVID stuff is still bad, and people need to be protected from it,” said Perry.

Dr. Lewis also encourages parents to use their anonymous tip line to report any safety concerns they have by calling or texting 762-583-9079.

