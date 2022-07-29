Paws Humane Society in need of community help

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paw Humane Society is in dire need of funding.

They are now feeling the effect of the pandemic, as many people who were fostering animals at home are now back to work.

Services are also more expensive because of rising prices and inflation.

Due to the overwhelming need in the community, Paws Humane continues to step up to help. With the rising costs of gas, medical supplies and pet supplies, they need support from the public to be able to sustain the way they operate and provide services to help save animals.

At the current rate of expenditures and with the number of average month donations, paws has approximately six months left before services and programs are discontinued.

To learn more, click here.

