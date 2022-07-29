Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Paws Humane Society in need of community help

Paws Humane Society opens free food pantry for pets
Paws Humane Society opens free food pantry for pets
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paw Humane Society is in dire need of funding.

They are now feeling the effect of the pandemic, as many people who were fostering animals at home are now back to work.

Services are also more expensive because of rising prices and inflation.

Due to the overwhelming need in the community, Paws Humane continues to step up to help. With the rising costs of gas, medical supplies and pet supplies, they need support from the public to be able to sustain the way they operate and provide services to help save animals.

At the current rate of expenditures and with the number of average month donations, paws has approximately six months left before services and programs are discontinued.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest graphic
Man arrested on multiple traffic charges in Columbus, found with over $300K in drugs
Heavy police presence on 16th Avenue in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 16th Avenue in Phenix City
FAMILY SPEAKS: Pregnant mother found stabbed to death in LaGrange
FAMILY SPEAKS: Pregnant mother found stabbed to death in LaGrange
Shallandra Freeman and Curteze Avery
2 suspects charged with murder, feticide in overnight LaGrange stabbing
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

Rabies prevention
Health Dept. to host drive-thru rabies clinic on July 28
Columbus Animal Control Adoption
Animal Care and Control to host animal adoption event in Columbus
Bark in the Park, an event celebrating responsible dog ownership, is set for Saturday, March...
Bark in the Park is set for March 19 in Auburn
Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company
Dog food voluntarily recalled because of high levels of Vitamin D