Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

PD: Man facing several charges after stabbing person with sword during argument

Police say Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett stabbed a person with a sword during an argument. (Source: WIBW)
By Chris Fisher and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - Police in Kansas say a man is accused of stabbing someone with a sword during an argument earlier this week.

According to the Topeka Police Department, Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett was arrested early Tuesday morning for aggravated assault after getting involved in an argument with another person at a residence.

WIBW reports Snowder-Hackett stabbed the person with a sword during the disagreement. After the incident, he was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Authorities didn’t immediately update the extent of the person’s injuries. Still, they said Snowder-Hackett is facing additional charges, including aggravated battery and knowingly using a weapon to cause great bodily harm.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest graphic
Man arrested on multiple traffic charges in Columbus, found with over $300K in drugs
Heavy police presence on 16th Avenue in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 16th Avenue in Phenix City
FAMILY SPEAKS: Pregnant mother found stabbed to death in LaGrange
FAMILY SPEAKS: Pregnant mother found stabbed to death in LaGrange
Shallandra Freeman and Curteze Avery
2 suspects charged with murder, feticide in overnight LaGrange stabbing
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

Volunteer barbers give free back-to-school haircuts in Marion County
Paws Humane Society opens free food pantry for pets
Paws Humane Society in need of community help
Phenix City School district employees receive pay raise
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues