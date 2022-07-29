Phenix City Mayor’s Ball Scholarship presents 40 students from community with $70K

Business Break
9th annual Phenix City Mayor's Ball supports student scholarship funds
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of students received money to further their education tonight in Phenix City.

Certificates were given out for this year’s Mayor’s Ball Scholarship recipients at Martin Idle Hour Park Community Center.

$70,000 was split between 40 students in the community.

The scholarships were given to graduating seniors, dual-enrollment students and nonprofit agencies that help the less fortunate.

The money for those scholarships was raised during the 9th Annual Phenix City Mayor’s Ball on June 25th.

