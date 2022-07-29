Phenix City School district employees receive pay raise

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools recently raised district employee pay.

This raise came earlier than anticipated from the school board.

The board wants to ensure that all employees are taken care of amid rising costs of living and inflation.

Board members also approved the raise to show their appreciation for central office staff, teachers, school administrators and personnel.

In August, ten-month employees will get a four percent raise. Nine-month employees will get their raise in September.

Board Chair Yoluanda Daniel says with the issues they’re facing, the board unanimously approved the raises to be effective at the earliest date possible.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.