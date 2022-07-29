Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Phenix City School district employees receive pay raise

((Source: WTVM))
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools recently raised district employee pay.

This raise came earlier than anticipated from the school board.

The board wants to ensure that all employees are taken care of amid rising costs of living and inflation.

Board members also approved the raise to show their appreciation for central office staff, teachers, school administrators and personnel.

In August, ten-month employees will get a four percent raise. Nine-month employees will get their raise in September.

Board Chair Yoluanda Daniel says with the issues they’re facing, the board unanimously approved the raises to be effective at the earliest date possible.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest graphic
Man arrested on multiple traffic charges in Columbus, found with over $300K in drugs
Heavy police presence on 16th Avenue in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 16th Avenue in Phenix City
FAMILY SPEAKS: Pregnant mother found stabbed to death in LaGrange
FAMILY SPEAKS: Pregnant mother found stabbed to death in LaGrange
Shallandra Freeman and Curteze Avery
2 suspects charged with murder, feticide in overnight LaGrange stabbing
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

Volunteer barbers give free back-to-school haircuts in Marion County
Paws Humane Society opens free food pantry for pets
Paws Humane Society in need of community help
Breanna Burgess
Family to hold vigil for 26-year-old mother stabbed to death in LaGrange
First responders on the scene of a medical helicopter crash in Andalusia, Alabama.
Medical helicopter crashes in south Alabama city of Andalusia