Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Local high school graduate, business owner hosts school supply drive

Recent high school graduate, local business owner hosts school supply drive
Recent high school graduate, local business owner hosts school supply drive
By Dee Armstrong
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A young lady that recently graduated high school is also a local business owner is giving back to the community.

Jakalynn Flewellen owns a salon named “SlayyedByTankyy”. She spoke with our Dee Armstrong on her want to give back to the community with a back to school supply drive.

Below is the full story:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest graphic
Man arrested on multiple traffic charges in Columbus, found with over $300K in drugs
Shallandra Freeman and Curteze Avery
2 suspects charged with murder, feticide in overnight LaGrange stabbing
Heavy police presence on 16th Avenue in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 16th Avenue in Phenix City
FAMILY SPEAKS: Pregnant mother found stabbed to death in LaGrange
FAMILY SPEAKS: Pregnant mother found stabbed to death in LaGrange
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

Recent high school graduate, local business owner hosts school supply drive
Local teen, business owner hosts school supply drive
American Idol holding virtual auditions in Georgia next week
LaGrange officers searching for wanted assault, robbery suspect
LaGrange officers searching for wanted assault, robbery suspect
‘Grannies on Guard’ holds meeting to entertain local kids, keep them out of trouble
‘Grannies on Guard’ holds meeting to entertain local kids, keep them out of trouble