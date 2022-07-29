Local high school graduate, business owner hosts school supply drive
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A young lady that recently graduated high school is also a local business owner is giving back to the community.
Jakalynn Flewellen owns a salon named “SlayyedByTankyy”. She spoke with our Dee Armstrong on her want to give back to the community with a back to school supply drive.
Below is the full story:
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.